Racism For Sale: Undercover Documentary Expose How A Chinese Video-Making Industry Is Exploiting African Children To Produce Racist Videos!
In February 2020, a shocking video began to circulate on Chinese social media. A group of African children are being instructed, by a voice off-camera, to chant phrases in Chinese. The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don’t understand that what they’re being told to say is “I am a black monster and my IQ is low.” The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond.
Watch the full documentary here: https://youtu.be/I0DJlSqlmEw
Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS