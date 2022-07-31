Terrible: LEGOLAND In New York Under Fire After Woman Claims Cast Members Completely Skip & Ignore Black Children At Their Resort!
"My little brother and little cousin being completely ignored by a cast member at @LEGOLANDNewYork As you can see that man clearly skipped right past them and continued to move to the next kid. They were clearly discriminated against and to say I’m angry is an understatement."
Posted by CZ
