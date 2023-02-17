WHO Confirms Outbreak Of New Deadly Virus Disease... "Marburg"!

"The World Health Organization confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea this week. The viral fever is confirmed to have killed at least one person in the country and is linked to another eight deaths, according to the organization. In addition to the nine deaths, there are another 16 suspected cases in the country, with patients exhibiting symptoms that include fever, fatigue, and blood-stained vomit and diarrhea. The virus' presence in the country's eastern Kie Ntem Province marks the first outbreak of the disease in Equatorial Guinea. It comes approximately six months after an outbreak of cases was reported in Ghana in July 2022. Marburg virus is rare among people but it is highly infectious once it finds a human host, and the disease can be fatal, with an average fatality rate of around 50%, according to the WHO. During a 2005 outbreak of the virus in Angola, the death rate among Marburg patients was as high as 88%, the agency said. What are the symptoms of the Marburg virus? Common symptoms of the Marburg virus include hemorrhagic fever, fatigue, blood-stained vomit, and diarrhea." - Insider.com

Posted by Thrillz