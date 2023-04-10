"I'm Here To Turn Myself In" Ohio Man Walks Up To Police Officer & Confesses To Fatally Shooting His Friend By Accident!
The man walks up to a police officer in Ohio and confesses that he had fatally shot an old friend by accident. Im here to turn myself in, Brian Mason, 58, is seen telling the cop in the parking lot of the Miamisburg Police Department on March 27. He identified the victim as 57-year-old Michelle Elliot. Posted By Persist
