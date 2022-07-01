SMH: 48-Year-Old White Man Faces Charges After Pushing An 11-Year-Old Black Boy Off His Bike! “Get TF Out Of My Town!”
DEEP RIVER, Conn. — The mother of an 11-year-old Deep River boy says she is upset and sad after seeing a video of her son being pushed off his bike Monday.
In the video, Daniel Duncan falls to the ground after being pushed off his bike by 48-year-old Jameson Chapman. The man told Duncan to “get the f*** off your bike.”
Duncan told police they were riding their bikes when Chapman bumped into his friend and then began to raise his voice. The first encounter video starts from there.
Chapman was arrested and faces third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace charges. He was released from custody on a $10,000 bail. He has a prior 2018 conviction for third-degree assault.
Posted by CZ
