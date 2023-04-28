Who's He Kidding? Trucker Claims He Didn't See A Car He Was Pushing Sideways For Miles!
A truckerdriver claimed he had no idea that he was pushing a car sideways for miles on a busy highway. The car's driver was reportedly honking and waving frantically, but the truck driver claimed he didn't see them. The car driver was eventually able to get the truck driver's attention with some help from other drivers and no one was injured, but the incident has left many wondering how it's even possible to not notice a car being pushed sideways on the highway. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS