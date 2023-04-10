Gah Dayum: Wrestler Suffers Gruesome Broken Leg After Being Put Through A Table!
AEW star Dante Martin suffered a broken leg following a botched powerbomb. His left leg seemingly snapped as opponent Penta El Zero M butchered a rehearsed powerbomb through two stacked tables. Penta overshot the powerbomb off a stacked ladder, causing Martin's legs to be extended further out than they were supposed to be. Posted By Persist
