Damn: Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Plastic Surgery!
A Kim Kardashian look-alike died from a cardiac arrest hours after a plastic surgery procedure. Christina Ashten Gourkani, 34, known as Ashten G online, died in hospital in California while recovering from the operation. Christinas family said her sudden and tragic death on April 20 is being probed after a medical procedure took a turn for the worse. Via ET. Posted By Persist
