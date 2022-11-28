Blade - Young Mobster [Unsigned Artist]
#Blade #Young #Mobster
Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1654462053?ls=1&app=itunes
Apple: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1654462053 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0GQ92MeLiCusrFIbujHc2r
Follow Ig; Thereal_Blade
Video Directed by Blade
Produced by Blade
Creative Concept by Blade
For Booking Email;
Scudnationent@gmail.com
Video shot by; openworldfilms
Music video by Blade performing Young Mobster. Scud Nation Entertainment 2022
I personally will like to thank everyone who participated in this video, from the children to the parents thank you!
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS