Scary Times: Footage Shows 2 Houses Sliding Off A Cliff In The Middle Of The Night In Utah!

DRAPER, Utah: Multiple residents in a Draper neighborhood have been evacuated after two nearby homes slid off a cliff and into a canyon overnight, months after they were declared unsafe to live in. Both of the structures that fell, located at 2463 and 2477 East Springtime Road, were built by EDGE Homes and had been fenced off late in 2022 due to structuralissues.
