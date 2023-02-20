Here We Go: North Korea Dictators Sister Threatens To Turn The Pacific Ocean Into A "Firing Range" After US Military Exercises Near The Region!

The United States has begun its joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan in response to North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Kim Jong Un’s sister responded, saying whether or not North Korea uses the Pacific Ocean as its “shooting range” depends on the United States. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald has the latest on the major escalation. Posted by PSmooth

