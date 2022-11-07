Just A Prank Bro: Georgia Teen Points Gun At A Store Clerk Then Starts Laughing & Claiming It's A Prank!
On Thursday night, a man wearing a mask and dark clothing walked into the Smoke Stars Vape shop in Canton, Georgia, and pulled a gun on the clerk. Surveillance video shows the man pointing his weapon at the cashier and demanding he hand over certain products. Then, bizarrely, the gunman bursts into laughter. He removes his mask and tells the terrified clerk he was just kidding. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS