SMH: Florida Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife & Her Son Over Argument About Electricity Usage!
A mother and son from DeLand were fatally shot on Sunday night after detectives say the woman's ex-husband shot the two over an argument over electricity usage. Deputies said they found Michael Williams sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. When deputies entered the home they found both victims, 48-year-old Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, dead inside. Adams’ two children, ages 5 and 6, were also found in the house, unharmed. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS