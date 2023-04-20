YSL Attorney Caught Charges In Court... Arrested For Having Prescription Drugs In His Bag & Assaulting An Officer With A Phone!
"The attorney representing "YSL" member Miles Farley, aka Slato or Lil Miles, was accused of possessing prescription drugs and assaulting an officer during the Young Thug trial Wednesday. Upon this allegation, Judge Ural Glanville chose to severe Farley's case from the other 13 defendants facing RICO charges." - Law & Crime
Posted by Thrillz
