Well Damn: Suspect In The Murder Of XXXTentacion Has Agreed To Snitch On His Other 3 Co-defendants To Avoid Life In Prison!

A suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion is reportedly set to take a plea deal, and will testify against his co-defendants. Four men have been charged with the 2018 murder of the rapper, a plea deal was taken by defendant Robert Allen on Friday (August 12), with Allen hoping to reduce his sentence by co-operating with law enforcement. Posted By Persist

