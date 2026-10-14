GOING OFF They Want To Arrest Him So Bad: Dude Just Disrespects Officers With His Words!
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Dude Just Disrespects Officers With His Words!
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This Dude Tries To Violate His Opponents So Bad They Rage Quit!
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Woah: The Speed At Which A Master Swordsman Can Draw His Katana Is Insane!
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Turned Him Into A Raccoon: You Don’t Have To Worry About Him Ever Touching Something That’s Not His Anymore!
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Would You Do This For Your Kid? Dude Quits His 25HR Job To Work At A Fast Food Restaurant So He Could Spend More Time With His Daughter!
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Attempted Murder? Dude Allegedly Cheated On His Girl So She Did This To Him!
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All Bad: Looters Break Into Department Stores Just To Get Robbed For What They Just Stole!
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They Was Sick: Police Officers Thought They Had One After Finding A Gun On A Guy Just To Find Out It Was Legally In His Name!
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DAUGHTERS CUT OFF A Father Left His Son $10 Million And His Daughters Nothing After They Sided With Their Cheating Mother... Now They Want Him To Pay Their $300K Debt!
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Who's Fault Is This? They Tried To Make Vin Diesel & The Rock Look The Same Size!
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HE GETTING PAID Man Files $5 Million Lawsuit After Being Tased And Arrested For Retrieving Items From His Own Car At Work
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"I Hate Life Cause Of Diddy" Freddy P Of Making Da Band Breaks Down In Tears... Says He's Tired Of Life & Wants Someone To Take Him Out!
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Hurt Their Feelings: Dude Really Schooled These Police Officers All Together Like They Were His Children!
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Thoughts? Dude Neglects His Own Daughter Because His Baby Mother Doesn't Want Him!
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Just Wow: A Driver In Colorado Tried To Switch Seats With His Dog To Avoid A DUI Arrest!
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It's Been In Wars: Shark With Some Crazy Scars Spotted In The Ocean!
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Cops Shoot Homeowner After They Went To The Wrong House In The Middle Of The Night!
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Ay Dios Mio: Vato Goes To Propose To His Girl With A Mariachi Band... Ends All Bad For Him!
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They Just Want To Do Their Taxes Bro: This Ad For Taxes Is Super Zesty!
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Bad Timing: Migrants Arriving From Cuba To Florida During Hurricane Ian!
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Man Escapes Interrogation Room After Killing Entire Family! (Interrogation Commentary Footage)
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Drunk Murderer Returned To Scene Of Crime To Brag To The Police!
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TIMES ARE TOUGH China's Economy Got So Bad Women Are Selling Themselves For $21.50 Just To Survive
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New Footage Released Shows Kay Flock Never Entered The Barber Shop... Victim Walked Out & Tried Steppin' To Kay Flock! (Self-Defense In Murder Case?)
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27-Year-Old Father And Husband Takes His Own Life A Day After Woman Exposed Him Online For Not Wearing Pants At A Bikini Barista Drive-Thru In Arizona
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Vegas Man Earns A 5 Star Wanted Level Real Quick!
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Wildin: Driver Crashes Into Several Cars While Trying To Evade Police In The Bronx!
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The Toilet Though? Dude Was In Sleep Mode Until His Homie Pranked Him!
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All Bad: Cocaine Disguised As Cake Leads To The Arrest Of 2 People!
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Doing The Most: Ex-Boyfriend Installs A Tracking Device On His Ex-Girlfriend's Car!
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Thoughts? Dude Says He Doesn't Like Hanging Out With His Own People! "Idk They're Just Weird"
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She Gon' Need To Be On Witness Protection After This: Dude Cheated On His Girlfriend So She Did This To Him!
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SMH: Dude Drifts His Car On Frozen Ice & Things Went Bad To Worse!
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"His Whole Effin Face Can Get Punched In" Joe Budden Says His Podcast Co-Hosts Rory & Mal Might Not Return After Rory Wanted To Throw Hands!
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Can’t Trust These Women: When Police Officers See Their Wives With Another Man During An Arrest!
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A Loss For Words Here: These Women Were Asked What They Want Their Significant Others To Earn & This Was The Responses Were Wild!
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He Just Yappin': NYPD Officers Tested His "Gangsta"
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Earned His Freedom: Guy Fights Off 3 NYPD Cops & Drives Away While Being Tased!
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Nick Cannon Comes To Kyrie Irving's Defense & Says They Want To Dehumanize Him!
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SMH: French Police Arrest Man With Down Syndrome As They Hold Back His Panicking Mother!
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They On Demon Time: Dude Was So Focused On The Game, He Had No Idea What Was Going On Next To Him!
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