Horrible: Virginia Rapper Shot His Family Then Released A Music Video Before Later Being Gunned Down By Police!
Virginia rapper EGYPXN shot his family before dropping a music video. nee Tiye Adam Washington II, broke into his mother's home on Tuesday March 28th. He then fired shots inside the house, hitting his mother, Tyesha Hall, his 21-year-old sister, and his 12-year-old brother. Family members were transported to VCU Medical Critical Care to treat their life-threatening injuries. They are still in recovery. The rapper's "Be Free" music video was released as the domestic violence ensued. After dropping his music video, police found the rapper on Thursday (March 30) in Rutherford County, North Carolina and shot and killed him during a standoff. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS