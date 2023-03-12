RIP: Rapper Costa Titch Last Stage Video Before Death While Performing!

South African rapper Costa Titch died suddenly this weekend, his family said on Instagram, hours after performing at a music festival. The musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was 28. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show Tsobanoglou fall over on stage before being lifted up by someone beside him. Tsobanoglou then gets up for several seconds before apparently collapsing. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” Tsobanoglou’s family said in a post on his Instagram. “We are thankful for those emergency responders and all those present in his last hours.” The statement did not mention a cause of death. The festival where he was performing, Ultra South Africa, said it was “devastated” by the young rapper’s death. “Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival,” the statement read. Posted by PSmooth