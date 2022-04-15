Another Hernandez? Cowboys Kelvin Joseph Is POI In Murder Of 20 Year Old Man... Allegedly On Video Fighting With Victim & Sitting In Drive-by Vehicle!
Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being reached out to by Dallas police in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in the Lower Greenville section of Dallas, according to ESPN. The Cowboys’ 2021 second-round pick was reportedly seen on video footage captured by KDFW-TV in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18. The cornerback has not been officially identified. Ray was fatally shot after getting into an altercation with a group. He was shot as he was heading to his car. Joseph is suspected to be involved with the group based on an individual wearing a “YKDV” necklace, which is in reference to Joseph’s rap name “YKDV Bossman Fat.” None of the group members have been officially identified by police, though. Posted by Abdul
