She On That Jeffrey Dahmer Ish: Chicago Woman Dismembered Her Landlord & Put Her Remains In A Freezer!
A Chicago woman has been charged with murder, accused of killing a landlord who was trying to evict her and hiding the dismembered remains in a freezer. Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide. Frances Walker, 69, who owned a boarding home and was renting rooms to several tenants, was killed. Posted By Persist
