Rondodasosa - New York
I come straight from Italy
RONDODASOSA - NEW YORK (RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW RMX) PROD NKO
REC BY: COREY CUTZ
MIX E MASTER: ATH333
Shot by Diesel films
Edited by Diego Ferri
Photographer Dddoblew
Ex. Prod Stephen Belafonte
