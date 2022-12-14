Crazy: Police Save Fellow Officer From Overdose After Exposure To Fentanyl During Traffic Stop!
Courtney Bannick, from the Tavares Police Department in Florida, US, was administered three doses of Narcan - the opioid overdose-reversing drug - after being left flawed on the side of the road. The officer was performing a traffic stop when she pulled over a car and found narcotics, which were thought to have contained fentanyl, wrapped up inside a dollar bill. Cops at the scene noticed the officer soon struggling to breathe as she started to choke and could be heard breathless over her radio. Three officers quickly laid her on the floor and gave her the opioid overdose-reserving drug Narcan. Posted By Persist
