Georgia Police Pull Over Man Who They Believe Is Impersonating A Law Enforcement Officer!
Videos show police pulling over a man whom they believe was allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. 33-year-old Jerardson Mackey was spotted flashing emergency lights in a retired police cruiser and was dressed in replica law enforcement garb with a badge. Mackey claimed he was an "off-duty HERO" with GDOT. Authorities say Mackey was cited for unlawful operation of an emergency vehicle and arrested two days later on a felony charge of impersonating a public officer. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS