Georgia Police Pull Over Man Who They Believe Is Impersonating A Law Enforcement Officer!

BROKEN? 28,379 views

Videos show police pulling over a man whom they believe was allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. 33-year-old Jerardson Mackey was spotted flashing emergency lights in a retired police cruiser and was dressed in replica law enforcement garb with a badge. Mackey claimed he was an "off-duty HERO" with GDOT. Authorities say Mackey was cited for unlawful operation of an emergency vehicle and arrested two days later on a felony charge of impersonating a public officer. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS