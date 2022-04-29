Woah: Insane Moment A Street Racer Going 120MPH Crashes & Slams Onto A School Bus Filled With Students!

Newly released footage shows the shocking moment a school bus in Albuquerque was rammed by a street-racing Mustang, causing seven children to be hospitalized - two of whom were seriously injured. In the video, the 23 middle schoolers can be seen chatting on their ride home from school, some milling between seats, in the moments before impact on February 23. Suddenly, they are flung to one side of the bus and then the other, sending their legs flailing, as the vehicle rolls onto its side. Driver Mario Perez, 49, was driving about 110 miles per hour when he careened into the passenger side of the bus near its rear wheel around 5pm. He was racing a white Mustang westbound on Gibson Boulevard moments before the crash. The posted speed limit on the street is 40mph - police still are searching for the driver of the other vehicle - another Mustang - who sped away after the wreck. Perez, who was rushed to University of New Mexico Hospital with a broken femur, was not intoxicated when he hit the bus, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Seven of the George I. Sanchez Collaborative Community School students were taken to the hospital for medical checks. Two sustained serious injuries to their legs, including one with a broken femur, and 13-year-old Lula Maldanado suffered a pelvic fracture that required surgery, according to KOB 4. Posted By PSmooth