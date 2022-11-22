Pure Ignorance: Fans Allegedly Make Monkey Noises At Black Player During A High School Basketball Game In Texas!
A Texas school district is investigating claims that disgusting, racist noises were made toward a Black female basketball player during a H.S. game over the weekend ... after the student section appeared to make monkey sounds as she shot free throws.
The alleged incident went down during East Central's matchup against Marble Falls on Friday ... when EC senior Asia Prudhomme was lined up at the charity stripe. Students in attendance can be heard on video shouting during Prudhomme's free throws, seemingly imitating monkeys. ECHS athletic director Suzette Arriola told WFAA Marble Falls officials were alerted about the students' actions, but no one was removed from the game. Arriola also claims the noises were made several other times throughout the game. Marble Falls announced Monday an investigation is underway.
Posted by CZ
