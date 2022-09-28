Suspect Identified In The Shooting Death Of Rapper PnB Rock!
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a rapper at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, and say he may be armed and dangerous. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Freddie Lee Trone entered the restaurant and approached the rapper as he was having lunch with his girlfriend - who had already posted a picture of their food and their location on Instagram. Investigators say Trone shot him and stole some of his property, and also demanded property from the rapper's girlfriend, before taking off in a getaway car.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS