Live With That (Official Animated Music Video) (Prod. JewelryBoy) [Unsigned Artist]

[Prod. JewelryBoy] [Video Animation By Moikaloop] [Vocals & Engineering By EDDIEVOLUTION] Lyrics: now you gotta live with that… live with that baby girl live with that oh.. NO NOOOO…. live with that baby girl live with that oh.. looking back in the past bout that bitch she don’t know she fucked up cause i’m rich give to fucks bout that hoe bitch i’m lit watch her fold and come back loss lil bitch girl i told you that i’d make it and you left me your mistaken i told you wait for me you ain’t listen better get back i won’t hit that she keep calling my phone cause i can’t stay in love she won’t leave me alone cause i can’t stay in love i tried to love on you but you be playing love i don’t wanna hear bout you be playin love i’m not tryna be yo side piece , im the man love you got the game fucked up that’s what i’m sayin love yo nigga know you was with me what you saying bruh i can’t stand love if you loved me then you wouldn’t be in the mud i tried to work on myself to give you would i could instead you let him plant his nut inside where i should you’re so wrong love switch the roles bet you wouldn’t want any of my love if you loved me you leave him come to me but no you let him choose your side love now you gotta live with that… live with that baby girl live with that oh.. NO NOOOO…. live with that baby girl live with that oh.. now you gotta live with that… live with that baby girl live with that oh.. NO NOOOO…. live with that baby girl live with that oh.. live with that baby girl live with that noo….