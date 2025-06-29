Dude Punches Man In The Face For Allegedly Taking Picture Of His Wife In NYC Train!

By Ghost
views
29,005
date submitted
DESCRIPTION

nextvideos

That's His Shorty Now: Dude Violates His Opponent's Wife In Call Of Duty!

That's His Shorty Now: Dude Violates His Opponent's Wife In Call Of Duty!

views
84,570
date submitted
Julio Foolio Disses NBA Youngboy For Taking A Sus Picture With His Boy! "This What Ya Support"

Julio Foolio Disses NBA Youngboy For Taking A Sus Picture With His Boy! "This What Ya Support"

views
262,573
date submitted
She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

She Still Held On Though: Woman Gets Her Head Rocked While On The Train Posing For A Picture!

views
74,055
date submitted
Wife Snaps After Learning Husband Blew Their Savings On Baseball Cards… Gets Arrested While He’s Cosplaying Employed In A Safety Vest

Wife Snaps After Learning Husband Blew Their Savings On Baseball Cards… Gets Arrested While He’s Cosplaying Employed In A Safety Vest

views
133,711
date submitted
He Not Playing: Old Man Was Ready To Pull Out The Burner On This Man For Kissing A Picture Of His Wife~

He Not Playing: Old Man Was Ready To Pull Out The Burner On This Man For Kissing A Picture Of His Wife~

views
63,575
date submitted
NYC Wildin: 60-Year-Old Man Says He Was Injured While Trying To Stop Teens From Ransacking His Kiosk During Kai Cenat's Fan Meet Up!

NYC Wildin: 60-Year-Old Man Says He Was Injured While Trying To Stop Teens From Ransacking His Kiosk During Kai Cenat's Fan Meet Up!

views
64,325
date submitted
Elon Musk Spotted In NYC Riding Around In His Cybertruck!

Elon Musk Spotted In NYC Riding Around In His Cybertruck!

views
238,312
date submitted
Oh Nah: Rat Walks All Over Sleeping Man In NYC Train!

Oh Nah: Rat Walks All Over Sleeping Man In NYC Train!

views
67,030
date submitted
What In The Subway Surfer? Group Of Kids Caught On Camera Getting Sturdy On Top Of A Moving Train In NYC!

What In The Subway Surfer? Group Of Kids Caught On Camera Getting Sturdy On Top Of A Moving Train In NYC!

views
124,508
date submitted
Close Call: Dude Was A Second Away From Losing His Life!

Close Call: Dude Was A Second Away From Losing His Life!

views
111,322
date submitted
The Patience Of This Man Is Incredible: Dude Gets Caught Taking A Pictures Of HIs Wife And This Is How It Played Out!

The Patience Of This Man Is Incredible: Dude Gets Caught Taking A Pictures Of HIs Wife And This Is How It Played Out!

views
76,520
date submitted
Put Him In His Place: Dude Goes Off On His Homeboy For Not Taking Care Of His Kids And This Is The Reason Why!

Put Him In His Place: Dude Goes Off On His Homeboy For Not Taking Care Of His Kids And This Is The Reason Why!

views
155,939
date submitted
Unprovoked NYC Man Pushes A Guy Onto The Train Tracks As The Train Was Arriving!

Unprovoked NYC Man Pushes A Guy Onto The Train Tracks As The Train Was Arriving!

views
87,661
date submitted
Spider-Man Getting Robbed Is Crazy: NPC Miles Morales Gets His Backpack Stolen While Taking A Picture With One Of His Fans!

Spider-Man Getting Robbed Is Crazy: NPC Miles Morales Gets His Backpack Stolen While Taking A Picture With One Of His Fans!

views
77,634
date submitted
Young Thug Speaks On Why He Put El Chapo's Wife As His Profile Picture On Instagram!

Young Thug Speaks On Why He Put El Chapo's Wife As His Profile Picture On Instagram!

views
215,875
date submitted
Dude Caught A Man Lacking On A NYC Train And Did This To Him!

Dude Caught A Man Lacking On A NYC Train And Did This To Him!

views
115,172
date submitted
SMH: Drunk Man Punches An Elderly Woman In The Face During A Heated Dispute With Another Man In A Store!

SMH: Drunk Man Punches An Elderly Woman In The Face During A Heated Dispute With Another Man In A Store!

views
75,657
date submitted
Dude Left His Laptop With His iMessage Available While In DR With His Boys, His Girl Said Stay There Cause He Don't Got A Home In The States Anymore!

Dude Left His Laptop With His iMessage Available While In DR With His Boys, His Girl Said Stay There Cause He Don't Got A Home In The States Anymore!

views
211,066
date submitted
Whose Mans Is This? Dude Wilding Out Dressed Up As A Rat At Broadway Junction Train Station In NYC!

Whose Mans Is This? Dude Wilding Out Dressed Up As A Rat At Broadway Junction Train Station In NYC!

views
178,646
date submitted
He's Wilding: Dad Hangs His Son Off The Side Of The Road For A Picture!

He's Wilding: Dad Hangs His Son Off The Side Of The Road For A Picture!

views
206,024
date submitted
His Soul Left His Body: Dude Scares The Hell Out Of A Man While On A Train!

His Soul Left His Body: Dude Scares The Hell Out Of A Man While On A Train!

views
90,025
date submitted
"I Couldn't Help It" Chick Confronts A Man For Taking A Picture Of Her Yams Inside The Supermarket & This Is How He Handled It!

"I Couldn't Help It" Chick Confronts A Man For Taking A Picture Of Her Yams Inside The Supermarket & This Is How He Handled It!

views
118,640
date submitted
Took It To Another Level: Texas Man Pauses Date To Kill Fake Parking Attendant Over $40, Then Returns To The Restaurant Like Nothing Happened!

Took It To Another Level: Texas Man Pauses Date To Kill Fake Parking Attendant Over $40, Then Returns To The Restaurant Like Nothing Happened!

views
164,448
date submitted
Not So Tough Now: Dude Who Pistol Whipped A 70-Year-Old Man Challenges A Smaller MMA Fighter & Calls For A "Timeout"

Not So Tough Now: Dude Who Pistol Whipped A 70-Year-Old Man Challenges A Smaller MMA Fighter & Calls For A "Timeout"

views
199,827
date submitted
Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

Woah: Malawian Man Demolishes Houses He Built For His Wife And Her Mother After She Dumped Him For Another Man!

views
134,182
date submitted
Most Terrifying Photo Ever Taken: The Murder Of Regina Kay Walters By The Truck Stop Killer!

Most Terrifying Photo Ever Taken: The Murder Of Regina Kay Walters By The Truck Stop Killer!

views
91,823
date submitted
NYC Man Frustrated With Facebook Censoring His Free Speech Delivers His Artwork In Front Of Their Headquarters!

NYC Man Frustrated With Facebook Censoring His Free Speech Delivers His Artwork In Front Of Their Headquarters!

views
131,761
date submitted
Dad Checks Man For Allegedly Calling His daughter The N-Word!

Dad Checks Man For Allegedly Calling His daughter The N-Word!

views
360,941
date submitted
Nigerian Man Is Taking Down Hip-Hop Jewelers.. Starting With Trax NYC… Exposing Their Abuse In Africa + Trax NYC Goes Off On Him!

Nigerian Man Is Taking Down Hip-Hop Jewelers.. Starting With Trax NYC… Exposing Their Abuse In Africa + Trax NYC Goes Off On Him!

views
105,141
date submitted
How Would You Handle This Situation? Badazz Lil Girl Destroys Plants At Walmart, Disrespect Her Grandma, And Curses Out Customers!

How Would You Handle This Situation? Badazz Lil Girl Destroys Plants At Walmart, Disrespect Her Grandma, And Curses Out Customers!

views
99,352
date submitted
Furious Judge Goes Off On Pedophile Who Sexually Abused Children Aged Four And Six!

Furious Judge Goes Off On Pedophile Who Sexually Abused Children Aged Four And Six!

views
341,244
date submitted
What Type Of Cartoon Character In The Face: Baby Shark Found With A Human Face Caught In Indonesia!

What Type Of Cartoon Character In The Face: Baby Shark Found With A Human Face Caught In Indonesia!

views
659,677
date submitted
Floyd Mayweather Threatens To Knock Husband Out In Front Of His Wife!

Floyd Mayweather Threatens To Knock Husband Out In Front Of His Wife!

views
548,891
date submitted
Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!

views
457,214
date submitted
Caught In 4K: Dude Catches His Girlfriends Cousin Taking Pictures Of Her Feet During Family Vacation!

Caught In 4K: Dude Catches His Girlfriends Cousin Taking Pictures Of Her Feet During Family Vacation!

views
121,322
date submitted
That Man Was Not Happy: Husband’s Reaction To Seeing His Wife’s Face For The First Time Goes Viral!

That Man Was Not Happy: Husband’s Reaction To Seeing His Wife’s Face For The First Time Goes Viral!

views
194,845
date submitted
Meanwhile In NYC: Dude Took A Look Out The Window & Saw This!

Meanwhile In NYC: Dude Took A Look Out The Window & Saw This!

views
322,439
date submitted
IronHood: Dude Got The Iron Man Helmet In The Streets!

IronHood: Dude Got The Iron Man Helmet In The Streets!

views
63,394
date submitted
What Type Of Sh*t She On? Them Drugs Had Shorty Seriously Tweaking In Front Of Her Boyfriend On A NYC Train!

What Type Of Sh*t She On? Them Drugs Had Shorty Seriously Tweaking In Front Of Her Boyfriend On A NYC Train!

views
137,695
date submitted
Big Sean Speaks On The Time Kanye West Made Him Fire His Homie After Taking A Picture Of Him & Jay-Z & Posting It On Twitter!

Big Sean Speaks On The Time Kanye West Made Him Fire His Homie After Taking A Picture Of Him & Jay-Z & Posting It On Twitter!

views
180,835
date submitted