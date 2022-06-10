A Good Samaritan Stopped To Rescue A Kitten From The Side Of The Road And Got Way More Than He Bargained For!

While driving home and I run across what I thought was a baby kitten by itself. Stopped, backed up, and found this mob! Wasn’t ready to take them but couldn’t leave them for dead either. So I loaded them up and brought them home where we’re working to get them healthy and get a good home. Posted By Ghost

