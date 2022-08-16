Chaos: Ikea Shoppers In China Push Their Way Out The Store After Security/Staff Tried To Lock Them In Over COVID Alert!
Chaos unfolded in an Ikea in Shanghai as health authorities tried to lock down the store and quarantine those on site after learning someone who had been in contact with a COVID-19 patient had visited. News of the flash shutdown sent shoppers fleeing and screaming in an effort to get out of the building before the doors were locked. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS