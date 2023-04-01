Russell Crowe Talks Embodying His Character In The Horror Movie "The Pope's Exorcist" [The Feature Presentation Studios Submitted]
Russell Crowe Talks The Pope's Exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth Memoirs, & The True Events That Inspired The Film
The Pope's Exorcist Hits Theaters April 14
Listen The Feature Presentation Podcast:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-feature-presentation/id1670025980?i=1000606752360
Subscribe NOW to DJ Suss Ones YouTube Channel:
https://rb.gy/0gvemo
Click the bell to turn on notifications.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS