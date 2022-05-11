Young Thug Makes His First Appearance In Court After Being Arrested On Gang-Related Charges!
Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, was alongside 28 other defendants named in a 56-count indictment on Monday in Georgia. The indictment is against members and associates of Young Slime Life, also known as "YSL." This includes Gunna. Charges include conspiring to violate the RICO Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Posted By Persist
