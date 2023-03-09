It Is What It Is: Adidas Expects To Lose $1.3 Billion After Dropping Kanye West!
Kanye West told the world last year that he lost $1 billion after severing a partnership with Adidas. Now it turns out Adidas stands to lose even more. The German sportswear brand expects to lose $1.3 billion in sales this year because Yeezy clothes and shoes will not be available. Posted By Persist
