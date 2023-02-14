Surreal Moment When Arkansas State Senator Asks A Trans Woman If She Has A P*nis!

Republican lawmakers in Arkansas did not hide their ignorance and bigotry toward the trans community during a hearing on Monday that featured one state senator inquiring about the details of one of the witness’s genitals.



The hearing’s purpose was to discuss and pass SB199, a measure limiting gender-affirming care for minors in the state. However, first-year lawmaker Sen. Matt McKee asked a transgender pharmacy owner with a doctorate pharmacy degree who testified against the bill about her genitalia. The video of the interaction quickly went viral online.



Social media users quickly called out the state lawmakers. They said that while she testified against SB199, Republicans treated pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig disrespectfully and contemptuously.



Herzig spoke about her own experiences as a transgender Arkansas native and as a health care worker who provides care to transgender people, the Arkansas Times reports.



After one GOP senator dismissed Herzig's testimony, claiming that he had more information than her and that her experience was not indicative of most trans people, another lawmaker took the conversation to a shocking place.