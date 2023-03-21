Alabama Elementary School Debuts Rapid-Deploy Bulletproof Safe Room To Shield Kids From Shootings!
An Alabama school has introduced a bulletproof classroom to better protect students and teachers in the case of an active shooter emergency. Cullman City Schools’ West Elementary in Alabama has installed Rapid-Deploy Safe Room Systems in two of its classrooms according to Unilad. Posted By Persist
