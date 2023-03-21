Alabama Elementary School Debuts Rapid-Deploy Bulletproof Safe Room To Shield Kids From Shootings!

BROKEN? 851 views

An Alabama school has introduced a bulletproof classroom to better protect students and teachers in the case of an active shooter emergency. Cullman City Schools’ West Elementary in Alabama has installed Rapid-Deploy Safe Room Systems in two of its classrooms according to Unilad. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS